Celeb Running Against Cuomo: Ban ICE, Give Illegals Free College

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon unveiled Wednesday an ambitious and expensive education plan packed with spending on programs long desired by progressives, including free college tuition for illegal immigrants.

The platform, which bears the pithy hashtag slogan #SchoolsNotJails, calls for spending $7.37 billion on a wide range of K-12 and higher education initiatives.

As part of that spending, Nixon’s “College For All” proposal would set aside $600 million for expanded access to the New York state and city university systems. It would provide free public college tuition to five times more students than a competing plan from incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Post reported.

In a Wednesday morning tweetstorm heralding her plan, Nixon made clear that illegal immigrants would not be excluded from the additional spending. “Dreamers” — illegal immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children — would be eligible for Nixon’s “College For All” initiative, she said.

And while Andrew Cuomo specifically excluded DREAMers from his tuition program, they will be fully eligible under "College for All," as will all New Yorkers regardless of immigration status—because DREAMers are New Yorkers and DREAMers are Americans. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 13, 2018

Nixon has made education the centerpiece of a progressive agenda as she mounts a primary challenge to the two-term Cuomo from the left. The former “Sex and the City” actress has cast Cuomo as a pawn of corporate interests, accusing him of cutting spending on education to pay for tax cuts for New York’s wealthy.

In keeping with the #SchoolsNotJails theme, Nixon promised to bar federal immigration agents from entering any of New York’s public schools. – READ MORE

