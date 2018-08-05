Entertainment World
Russia appoints actor Steven Seagal as ‘special representative’
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday that it has appointed American actor Steven Seagal as a “special representative” for Russian-American humanitarian relations.
“The task is to promote the further development of Russian-American relations in the humanitarian sphere, including interaction in the field of culture, art, public and youth exchanges and more,” the ministry said on its official Facebook page, according to a CNN translation of the post.
The ministry also said the position is comparable to that of a United Nations goodwill ambassador.
Seagal became a Russian citizen in 2016. He is reportedly close with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attended his swearing-in ceremony in May.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday that it has appointed American actor Steven Seagal as a “special representative” for Russian-American humanitarian relations.