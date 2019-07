Despite escalating trade tensions and slowing growth around the globe, the U.S. stock market just had its best first half of the year since 1997.

The S&P 500 has risen 17 percent since the start of the year, the biggest gain for the first six months of the year in over two decades. The broad index of stocks saw its best June since 1955.

The Stock Market went up massively from the day after I won the Election, all the way up to the day that I took office, because of the enthusiasm for the fact that I was going to be President. That big Stock Market increase must be credited to me. If Hillary won – a Big Crash! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 7.2 percent in June, its best June since 1938, when it rose 24.3 percent. – READ MORE