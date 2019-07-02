This 9-Year-Old Boy Has Raised Nearly $90,000 To Provide Bulletproof Vests To Police Dogs

Nine-year-old Brady Snakovsky from Strongsville, Ohio dreams of being a police officer one day. When he was 8 years old, he was watching “Live PD” – a modern version of “Cops” – and noticed that while the officers wore bulletproof vests, the K9 officers were not.

Snakovsky asked his mother if they could purchase the dog its own bulletproof vest, but soon learned each one cost upwards of $1,200. Undeterred, Snakovsky and his mother, Leah Tornabene, created a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy a single vest. The fundraiser went viral and was noticed by the company that makes the vests, Line of Fire Defence Systems, out of Canada. The company donated a vest to help Snakovsky, according to The Strongsville Post.

That was last year. Since then, Snakovsky and his mother have raised more than $87,000 to purchase vests for K9 officers. The latest update on the fundraiser, from a month ago, says Snakovsky has provided 85 vests for K9 officers so far and has a waiting list of 57 police officers asking for a vest for their four-legged partners.

Snakovsky and his mother also started Brady’s K9 Fund to help his cause, which includes a page showcasing the K9 officers who have received vests and where they serve. – READ MORE