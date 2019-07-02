WH Blasts Ivanka Trump ‘Haters’ for ‘Sad but Not Shocking’ Criticism of Her G-20 Summit Appearance

A deputy communications secretary for the White House blasted the critics of President Donald Trump‘s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, after her appearance during the G-20 summit.
“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.”
White House deputy communications secretary Jessica Ditto called the criticism of Ivanka “absolutely pathetic” in an email and blasted the clip as a “misrepresentation,” according to the New York Times.
Ditto expanded on her previous statement Monday, saying that seeing the criticism from Ivanka’s “haters” was “sad but not shocking.”
"It is sad but not shocking that the haters choose to attack Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to the president, when she is promoting U.S. efforts to empower women through strategic partnerships with world leaders," Ditto said.