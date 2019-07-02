WH Blasts Ivanka Trump ‘Haters’ for ‘Sad but Not Shocking’ Criticism of Her G-20 Summit Appearance

A deputy communications secretary for the White House blasted the critics of President Donald Trump‘s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, after her appearance during the G-20 summit.

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.



It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.



The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

White House deputy communications secretary Jessica Ditto called the criticism of Ivanka “absolutely pathetic” in an email and blasted the clip as a “misrepresentation,” according to the New York Times.

Ditto expanded on her previous statement Monday, saying that seeing the criticism from Ivanka’s “haters” was “sad but not shocking.”

(2/2) “ … with world leaders. The G20 and ROK visits were substantive and historic. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership our country is more prosperous and secure.” — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 1, 2019

“It is sad but not shocking that the haters choose to attack Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to the president, when she is promoting U.S. efforts to empower women through strategic partnerships with world leaders,” Ditto said. – READ MORE