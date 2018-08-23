STILL NO ANSWERS FROM DNC ONE WEEK AFTER PLEDGING TO REVIEW ELLISON ALLEGATIONS

One week after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced it was “reviewing” domestic abuse allegations against Minnesota Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison, the DNC has yet to provide the public with any updates on the allegations against him.

Ellison, the deputy chair of the DNC, is accused of physically and emotionally abusing his ex-girlfriend, liberal Sierra Club activist Karen Monahan. Ellison has vehemently denied Monahan’s allegations.

The DNC released a statement Aug. 14, just hours before Ellison locked up the party’s nomination for Minnesota attorney general, pledging to review the Ellison allegations, which the committee said “should be taken seriously.”

“These allegations recently came to light and we are reviewing them,” the DNC said in a statement, after initially remaining silent for 72 hours after the allegations came to light. “All allegations of domestic abuse are disturbing and should be taken seriously.”

But one week later, the DNC has yet to provide the public with any updates on its review, raising questions about just how seriously the committee is about addressing the controversy. The DNC did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for an update on the Ellison allegations. – READ MORE

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democrats are standing behind U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and his bid for state attorney general, with the state party giving him an endorsement Saturday amid an allegation of domestic abuse from an ex-girlfriend.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement that Ellison “will be a champion for families and fight to hold powerful interests accountable.”

Ellison received 326 votes, or 82 percent of delegates on hand at the party’s state executive committee meeting Saturday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The endorsement comes after Ellison won the Democratic primary just days after Karen Monahan said Ellison had once dragged her off a bed by her feet while screaming obscenities. Ellison has denied the allegation. Monahan has said she has video footage of the 2016 encounter, but has declined to release it. Ellison says the video does not exist.- READ MORE