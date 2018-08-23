One Ton of Fentanyl, Meth Seized in Mexican Beach Town

The Mexican Army Seized Approximately 2,700 Pounds Of Illicit Drugs In Two Separate Security Operations Over The Past Weekend In The Tourist Municipality Of Ensenada, Baja California.

The first operation took place late Friday, August 17, when soldiers secured a Cessna plane with approximately 470 kilograms of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in a remote area known as the San Fernando Canyon, according to local reports.

Personnel of the II Military Region were dispatched to search for an aircraft spotted in the area when they came upon an abandoned white Cessna.

In the second operation, the Army seized 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds) of various drugs hidden off a dirt road on August 18. The cache consisted of methamphetamine, fentanyl in powder and pill forms, and marijuana, according to local media.

Calling opioids coming into the U.S. from China and Mexico “almost a form of warfare,” President Trump on Thursday urged Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate foreign sources of fentanyl that he said are “killing our people.”

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Trump also took the unusual step of urging Sessions to file a “major” new lawsuit against opioid suppliers and manufacturers, rather than join existing lawsuits filed by states affected by the spread of the highly addictive, deadly drugs.

“It’s almost a form of warfare,” Trump said, referring to the drugs he called “garbage” that are flowing into the country. “I’d be very firm on that. It’s a disgrace and we can stop it.”

Trump added: "I'd also like to ask you to bring a major lawsuit against the drug companies on opioids. Some states have done it, but I'd like a lawsuit to be brought against these companies that are really sending opioids at a level that — it really shouldn't be happening. … People go into a hospital with a broken arm, they come out, they're a drug addict."