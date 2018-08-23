Giuliani: Mueller ‘has to be winding down’

Rudy Giuliani told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he believes special counsel Robert Mueller “might be at the end” of his investigation into Russian interference after his prosecutors won a conviction against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on eight of 18 counts.

“He has to be winding down. What else is there? Near the end,” Giuliani told the Post from a golf course in Scotland

Giuliani, calling Post from golf course in Scotland, says he has spoken with POTUS today and deliberated over what it all means—Manafort, Cohen, etc. Says, optimistically, they believe Mueller “might be at the end now. He has to be winding down. What else is there? Near the end.” — Robert Costa (@costareports) August 22, 2018

Giuliani has frequently floated deadlines in the Mueller investigation without any indication that the special counsel is close to finishing his work. Giuliani has said multiple times that Mueller plans to finish his investigation by Sept. 1, but the special counsel has not commented publicly on the matter.

Mueller on Tuesday requested that sentencing for former national security adviser Michael Flynn be pushed back to Sept. 17, an indication that Mueller’s work will extend into the fall. Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI as part of the special counsel’s investigation. – READ MORE

Michael Cohen’s attorney on Tuesday night said his client had knowledge that would be “of interest” to Robert Mueller and would be willing to tell the special counsel “all that he knows.”

“Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows,” Davis said on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Lanny Davis: "Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows." pic.twitter.com/NxPmShwunw — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) August 22, 2018

Cohen’s attorney suggested President Trump had knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, as well as advanced knowledge of the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) by Russian intelligence officers.

Davis, who is a contributor to The Hill, would not say whether Cohen has already been in contact with the special counsel, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice on the part of Trump. – READ MORE