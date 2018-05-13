Steyer’s Anti-Trump group urges mothers to ‘talk to your child about the GOP’ (VIDEO)

Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer, who is spending millions on a campaign to mobilize young voters and call for President Trump’s impeachment, is out with a new ad telling mothers to “talk to your child about the GOP.”

In the video released online ahead of Mother’s Day by Steyer’s organization NextGen America, a woman speaks about the “changes” she began to notice in her son from an early age, including stealing from “less fortunate kids” and bad luck in romantic relationships.

“He was never afraid to talk to girls,” the woman says proudly. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1