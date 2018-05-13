True Pundit

Security World

French Police Kill Suspect In Mass Stabbing Spree; Yelled ‘Allahu Akbar,’ Reports Say

Posted on by
Share:

Authorities are now investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

On Saturday, police in central Paris shot and killed a man who went on a mass stabbing spree while he reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar,” according to media reports.

The attack happened in a neighborhood near the Opera Garnier when a knife-wielding man attacked at least five people “killing one and wounding four, two seriously,” The New York Times reported.

The Associated Press reports that French officials have now opened a terrorism investigation into the stabbing attack.

Sky News added that France’s Interior Minister, Gerard Collomb, tweeted: “Aggression to #Paris: I salute the cold blood and responsiveness of the police forces that have neutralized the assailant. My first thoughts go to the victims of this heinous act.” READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

BREAKING: French Police Kill Suspect In Mass Stabbing Spree; Yelled 'Allahu Akbar,' Reports Say
BREAKING: French Police Kill Suspect In Mass Stabbing Spree; Yelled 'Allahu Akbar,' Reports Say

On Saturday, police in central Paris shot and killed a man who went on a mass stabbing spree while he reportedly yelled "Allahu Akbar," according to media reports.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: