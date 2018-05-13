French Police Kill Suspect In Mass Stabbing Spree; Yelled ‘Allahu Akbar,’ Reports Say

Authorities are now investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

On Saturday, police in central Paris shot and killed a man who went on a mass stabbing spree while he reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar,” according to media reports.

The attack happened in a neighborhood near the Opera Garnier when a knife-wielding man attacked at least five people “killing one and wounding four, two seriously,” The New York Times reported.

The Associated Press reports that French officials have now opened a terrorism investigation into the stabbing attack.

Sky News added that France’s Interior Minister, Gerard Collomb, tweeted: “Aggression to #Paris: I salute the cold blood and responsiveness of the police forces that have neutralized the assailant. My first thoughts go to the victims of this heinous act.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1