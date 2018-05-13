Romney: Those who mock McCain ‘humiliate themselves’

Senate candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R) said Saturday that those who mock Arizona Sen. John McCain‘s (R) failing health “humiliate themselves.”

His comments follow The Hill’s report that White House special assistant Kelly Sadler mocked McCain’s cancer diagnosis during a meeting with communication staffers Thursday morning.

“John McCain makes America great. Father, grandfather, Navy pilot, POW hero bound by honor, an incomparable and irrepressible statesman. Those who mock such greatness only humiliate themselves and their silent accomplices,” Romney wrote.

Sadler reportedly made the comments Thursday in reference to McCain’s letter to colleagues urging them to reject Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel to lead the CIA. The Arizona senator was diagnosed with brain cancer last year. – READ MORE

