Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer on Thursday said President Donald Trump was the winner of Nevada’s Democratic debate thanks to the infighting among his rivals.

“I saw the person who won the debate last night, whose name is Donald Trump. That’s the first thing I’d say,” Steyer said on CNN’s New Day.

Anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Steyer to explain what he meant by Trump winning the debate in Las Vegas. – READ MORE

