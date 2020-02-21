Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ Will Feature First Man-on-Man Gay Kiss

Marvel is promoting its first man-on-man gay kiss, which will be featured in The Eternals, which hits theaters on November 20.

“On Thursday, actor Haaz Sleiman teased his upcoming on-screen kiss with costar Brian Tyree Henry, ” reports MSN. “It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss,” Sleiman said. “Everyone cried on set.”

“For me, it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be,” he added. “We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious; we forget to connect on that human part.”

The Eternals will also feature a deaf superhero.

No word yet on the one-legged Eskimo lesbian with a harelip, a marginalized minority group that remains under-represented in movies, television, literature, stage, and song.

The Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, and Kumail Nanjiani, and is about superheroes who live underground and then emerge to save the world, or something. – READ MORE

