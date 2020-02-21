Immigrant Rights Protesters Interrupt Biden’s Closing Remarks at Debate: ‘We Don’t Want You’ (VIDEO)

Former President Barack Obama’s (D) record on the deportation of illegal immigrants came back to bite former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic presidential debate in Nevada.

During his closing remarks at the debate, immigration protesters interrupted Biden to protest the number of deportations that occurred under the Obama Administration.

Protesters interrupt Joe Biden’s closing remarks at #DemDebate: “You deported 3 million people….!” pic.twitter.com/isH21DLxHQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 20, 2020

“You deported three million people!” the protesters were heard yelling. They were also heard saying, “We don’t want you. We want the Migrant Justice Platform.” – READ MORE

