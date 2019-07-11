Steyer Declares Victory on Push to Impeach Trump (VIDEO)

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer declared Thursday he had “won that argument” over his nearly two-year campaign to impeach President Donald Trump, saying “everybody believes” he should be impeached.

Steyer announced this week he was running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. He has poured tens of millions of dollars into ads and town halls saying Trump should be impeached. Asked on CBS This Morning if he was giving up that fight, he said no.

“I’m going to continue to fund that, but I believe we’ve won that argument,” Steyer said. “I think everybody in D.C., including Republicans, realizes that what we were saying for 20 months before people came around to it is now obvious and true. There’s still a question about whether it happens, but I felt as if watching that for the last six months and pushing it was a profound failure of government, because everybody understands he should be impeached at this point. It’s a question of whether it will happen.” – READ MORE