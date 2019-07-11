Dan Crenshaw on Pledge of Allegiance: ‘We Must Appreciate Who We Are as Americans’

In a Minnesota city this week, protesters came out in force because of the city council’s controversial decision to end the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of meetings — and instead to say the pledge only before special occasions, partly in a nod to a “diverse community.”

The St. Louis Park City Council announced its decision after a unanimous vote on June 17, according to a Fox News report.

The amendment to the council’s rules was seen as an effort to serve a more “diverse community.”

(…)

But conservatives and others have big problems with this — and, in a surprise no doubt to the city council members themselves, some 100 citizens showed up, waved American flags and chanted “USA!” to try to get the council to change its mind on the issue.

Speaking to host Sean Hannity of Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) — a former Navy SEAL officer — declared, "We must appreciate who we are as Americans and what brings us together."