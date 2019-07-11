Judge Shreds Mueller ‘Evidence’ Of Kremlin Meddling

A US District court judge has dealt a major blow to special counsel Robert Mueller’s theory that the Kremlin engaged in “sweeping and systematic” meddling in the 2016 US election.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ruled this week that the Special Counsel’s indictment of a Russian troll farm “does not link the defendants to the Russian government,” and “alleges only private conduct by private actors.”

This is a major blow not just to Mueller but to the entire "Russian Active Measures" talking point. As the judge acknowledges, the IRA (which, btw, put out juvenile clickbait mostly unrelated to the election) is a private entity & Mueller never establishes a Kremlin connection. pic.twitter.com/WT2n5nZ5Fy — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 9, 2019

This inconsistency, confirmed by a DC judge, raises new Qs about the validity of Mueller's claim of a "sweeping and systematic" Russian gov't interference campaign. If Mueller was disingenuous in falsely trying to link it to Russian gov't, what else was he disingenuous about? — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 9, 2019

Following the February, 2018 indictment of three Russian firms and 13 Russian nationals, Mueller’s office was caught off guard when some of the Russians actually showed up in US court to defend themselves.

I don’t think anyone (including Mueller) anticipated that any of the defendants would appear in court to defend against the charges. Rather, the Mueller prosecutors seem to have obtained the indictment to serve a public relations purpose, laying out the case for interference as understood by the government and lending a veneer of respectability to the Mueller Switch Project. –Powerline Blog

Mueller accused Concord Management and Consulting, LLC of producing propaganda, pretending to be U.S. activists online and posting political content on social media in order to sow discord among American voters. Concord was also accused of “knowingly and intentionally” conspiring to interfere with the 2016 US election. – READ MORE