Steve Bannon: Trump will ‘go full animal’ against enemies with Mueller probe over

Following the submission of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and the subsequent summary showing that President Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia, former White House adviser Steve Bannon said the president will “go full animal” against his political enemies.

In an interview with Yahoo! News over the weekend, Bannon predicted that the president will “come off the chains” and will use the Mueller report findings against opponents especially if they demand additional documents.

“He will use it to bludgeon them,” Bannon said.

“When I saw no new indictments — I thought, Oh my God! They didn’t indict anybody regarding the Flynn investigation, they didn’t indict Don, Jr.! Maybe could have details about obstruction of justice that are not indictable, but are meaningful,” Bannon, who was fired from his White House role in August 2017, told the outlet. “But right now, it looks like they have nothing.” – READ MORE