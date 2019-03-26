Donald Trump: Phony Investigation Started ‘Very High Up’ in the Obama Administration

President Donald Trump said it was a “disgrace” that the phony investigation of his campaign for colluding with Russia began in President Barack Obama’s administration.

“It went very high up, and it started fairly low, but with instructions from the high up,” Trump said to reporters Tuesday. “This should never happen to a president again, we cannot allow that to take place.”

Trump commented on the case during a visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with Senate Republicans after he was vindicated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusion that there was no collusion between the Russians and his political campaign in the 2016 election.

When Trump was asked if the case ever reached the Obama inner circle in the West Wing, he replied, “I don’t want to say that, but I think you know the answer.” – READ MORE