Smollett Family: Jussie ‘Innocent Man’ Who was ‘Unjustly Smeared’

The family of Empire actor Jussie Smollett praised prosecutors for dropping all charges against the Fox star in connection to filing a false police report, stating that Smollett is an “innocent man” who was “unjustly smeared.

“Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared. Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of,” a statement via the Smollett family reads. “He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack,” the statement continued. “This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged (cleared).” – READ MORE