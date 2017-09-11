True Pundit

Steve Bannon Slams Hillary Clinton’s Leadership Style on 60 Minutes: ‘She’s Not Very Bright’ (VIDEO)

Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon slammed former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s leadership style in an interview with CBS’s Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes: Overtime.

“Hillary Clinton’s not very bright. Everyone thinks she’s so smart, smarter than Donald Trump,” Bannon said. “She doesn’t really have a grasp. She doesn’t really have a grasp on what’s important and what’s not, and that’s what’s essential in a leader.”

Bannon contrasted Clinton’s leadership style with President Trump’s, saying the president can tell the difference between what is important and what is not. – READ MORE

 

