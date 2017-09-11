Steve Bannon Slams Hillary Clinton’s Leadership Style on 60 Minutes: ‘She’s Not Very Bright’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon slammed former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s leadership style in an interview with CBS’s Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes: Overtime.

“Hillary Clinton’s not very bright. Everyone thinks she’s so smart, smarter than Donald Trump,” Bannon said. “She doesn’t really have a grasp. She doesn’t really have a grasp on what’s important and what’s not, and that’s what’s essential in a leader.”

WATCH: Bannon on Hillary Clinton: "She's not very bright…she doesn't have a grasp on what's important and what's not." pic.twitter.com/0yDc9xmgZM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 10, 2017

Bannon contrasted Clinton’s leadership style with President Trump’s, saying the president can tell the difference between what is important and what is not. – READ MORE