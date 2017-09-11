‘Second Officer Injured’ — Antifa Launch Smoke Bombs, Other Projectiles At Portland Police

Self-described “anti-fascists” (or “Antifa”) launched smoke bombs and other projectiles at Portland police officers and attacked photographers documenting their actions on Sunday, law enforcement officers said.

Left-wing agitators descended upon Portland in response to a “Patriot Prayer” rally on Sunday. Antifa members reportedly launched smoke bombs and other projectiles at police officers, who arrested at least seven people, according to the Portland Police Department, which documented the violence on Twitter. At least two police officers were injured in the violence.

Far-left agitators have repeatedly turned Portland into a literal political battlefield.