Christians Provide More Aid To Hurricane Victims Than FEMA

Posted on by
Christian non-profit organizations have outdone FEMA and provided the vast majority of the relief aid to victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Faith-based relief groups are responsible for providing nearly 80 percent of the aid delivered thus far to communities with homes devastated by the recent hurricanes, according to USA Today. An alliance of non-profit organizations called National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD), 75 percent of which are faith based, has helped FEMA distribute relief assistance to communities hit by disasters and assisted families in navigating government aid programs to begin the process of rebuilding.

“About 80 percent of all recovery happens because of non-profits, and the majority of them are faith-based,” Greg Forrester, CEO of NVOAD, told USA Today. – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Christians understand that Americans Can No Longer Depend On Our Government ANYMORE !! Its The People That Make America A Great Country and NOT the Government.

  • Areminder

    In as much as ye do it unto the LEAST of these, ye do it Unto ME. (Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Matthew 25:40)

  • Lyles

    Just don’t count on false profits like Joel Osteen and his evangelical cultists.

  • yurlittledog2

    Old saying…You will know them by their works..