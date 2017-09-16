Steve Bannon Is About To Give Hollywood A Run For Its Money

Weaklings, beware: Steve Bannon is reportedly headed to Hollywood to hatch his latest plan — Western movies.

Since his departure from the White House last month, Bannon has returned to his old stomping grounds: Breitbart and movie-making.

Prior to his involvement in D.C., he produced dozens of films. Some of the films were political, others were crime and action thrillers.

But now he’s much more interested in producing Western films, Page Six reports. Which makes sense, given his rugged individualism and rogue street-fighter persona. And he’s been met with some enthusiasm about the idea. Hollywood bigwigs have reportedly been willing to hear him out and field his pitches – READ MORE