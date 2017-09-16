Berkeley Spent $600,000 For Security At Ben Shapiro Event

The University of California, Berkeley ended up spending roughly $600,000 to ensure that protests didn’t turn into riots Thursday night when conservative commentator Ben Shapiro spoke on campus.

Shapiro was able to speak without incident or interruption after university police emptied and cordoned off the five buildings surrounding Zellerbach Hall, where the speech took place. Police dressed in riot gear behind a line of concrete barriers made nine arrests throughout the night. UC Berkeley considered the event “successful,” spokesman Dan Mogulof told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The university paid for equipment rentals as well as hourly fees, overtime pay, and travel and room and board for officers who came to Berkeley from other cities. While the expenses are still being tallied, Mogulof said the university estimates it will amount to $600,000.