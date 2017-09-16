Activist Hijacks Press Conference To Call Ben Shapiro A ‘Fascist,’ And A ‘White Supremacist’

left-wing activist hijacked a police press conference on Thursday night to call Ben Shapiro a “white supremacist” and a “fascist” in his question to the UC Berkeley Police Chief.

The man identified himself as an organizer for the “counter-rally” against Shapiro’s planned speech at the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday night.

He said he organized the “non-violent” protest as a way to “to speak out against white supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia, and fascism.” – READ MORE