Stephen Miller: Trump Exploring ‘All Legal Options’ to End ‘Crazy’ Anchor Baby Policy

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller says President Trump is currently reviewing “all legal options” to end the country’s birthright citizenship policy which has allowed millions of illegal aliens to secure American citizenship for their U.S.-born children.

Last week, Trump told the media is he “very seriously” looking at signing an executive order that will end birthright citizenship in the U.S., calling the policy “frankly ridiculous.”

During an interview with Fox News’ John Roberts, Miller said the White House is, in fact, reviewing “all legal options” to end birthright citizenship where an average of about 300,000 U.S.-born children of illegal aliens — often referred to as “anchor babies” — are born every year. According to the Fox News interview:

ROBERTS: The president indicated this the other day when he was leaving to get on Marine One. He said that he is looking at birthright citizenship — which is enshrined in the 14th Amendment. What are the plans for that?

MILLER: Well, I noticed that you worked in that it is “enshrined into the 14th Amendment.” Many constitutional scholars would wholeheartedly disagree with that. Most Americans think it is crazy that you can come across the border perhaps in your ninth month of pregnancy…

ROBERTS: That’s the argument, what do you plan to do about it?

MILLER: Well, we’re looking at all legal options. But I think the key point I want to leave you with today … is that many legal scholars believe that the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” makes clear it does not apply to people here on a temporary basis or here illegally. And so the point would be then, what can we as a government do to execute the president’s obligation to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” The Constitution, being the supreme law of the land, and so what is the correct interpretation of the 14th Amendment. That’s something we have to look at.

ROBERTS: So when do you plan to do this?

MILLER: I don’t have any news to make on that today, but I want to leave you with this: For years, Americans had politicians of both parties come and go and surrender their interests to foreign countries and foreign powers. This president, alone, has stood up and protected Americans’ interests, whether it is on trade, on immigration, or foreign policy. He’s ended decades of debacles to put the interests of U.S. citizens first and we should all celebrate that. – READ MORE