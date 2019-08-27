Sheriff Promises to Comply With ICE in Aftermath of NC Gov Vetoing ICE Bill, POTUS’ Criticism

A sheriff from North Carolina vowed that he would cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after President Donald Trump slammed the state’s Democratic governor over the veto of a state immigration bill.

During an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Monday, Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman was asked for his reaction to the president throwing shade on Twitter at North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) over the weekend.

Coleman said that almost all of the sheriffs in North Carolina will be complying with ICE requests, adding that the handling of these requests has been happening “forever.”

“Ninety-five percent of sheriffs are complying, with approximately 45 … Democratic sheriffs also complying, and it ain’t nothing special they’ve done, this has been going on forever,” said the North Carolina sheriff. – READ MORE