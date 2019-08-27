100,000 attend California crusade focused on God and country

Thousands of people chose to give their lives to Jesus this weekend at an Anaheim, Calif. crusade in Angel Stadium that honored God and country.

At the conclusion of each night of the SoCal Harvest event held Aug. 23-25 that saw over 100,000 people attend, Pastor Greg Laurie delivered a message called “Happiness, hope, and heaven.”

He shared the gospel, similar to what Evangelist Billy Graham, who called Laurie the “evangelist of the future,” did for so many years.

"Don't put your hope in technology. Don't put your hope in material things. Don't put your hope in politicians. Don't put your hope even in religion," Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship of California and Hawaii, he told the crowd each night of the three-day event. "Hope has a name, and it's Jesus Christ, and he is here with us tonight, and he is ready to change the course of your life."