WATCH: Despite the Pouring Rain, Trump Had to Take Time to Do One Thing

On Monday, President Donald Trump left Washington, D.C., to head to Nashville, Tennessee, where he will speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention.

When Air Force One touched down in the Music City, the president was greeted with clouds and pouring rain.

However, there were also supporters awaiting his arrival on the tarmac, and despite the inclement weather, Trump ventured off course toward the crowd to shake hands.

He greeted the people farthest from Air Force One first.

