Politics
Stephen Miller called ‘fascist’ by protester at Mexican restaurant
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller was called a fascist earlier this week while dining at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., according to the New York Post.
The encounter took place on Sunday at Espita Mezcaleria. The Post reports that a patron of the restaurant called out Miller — an immigration hard-liner — over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that separates migrant families caught crossing the border illegally.
“Hey look guys, whoever thought we’d be in a restaurant with a real-life fascist begging [for] money for new cages?” a customer said to Miller, according to the Post.
Miller reportedly did not respond to the hecklers. – READ MORE
