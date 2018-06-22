True Pundit

Stephen Miller called ‘fascist’ by protester at Mexican restaurant

Posted on
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller was called a fascist earlier this week while dining at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., according to the New York Post.

The encounter took place on Sunday at Espita Mezcaleria. The Post reports that a patron of the restaurant called out Miller — an immigration hard-liner — over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that separates migrant families caught crossing the border illegally.

“Hey look guys, whoever thought we’d be in a restaurant with a real-life fascist begging [for] money for new cages?” a customer said to Miller, according to the Post.

Miller reportedly did not respond to the hecklers.  – READ MORE

