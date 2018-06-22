True Pundit

Melania Trump spokeswoman rips media over jacket: ‘There was no hidden message’

Posted on
First lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman on Thursday slammed media coverage of a jacket the first lady wore as she made a surprise trip to visit immigrant children held in detention centers.

She was photographed boarding a plane to visit the children wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care. Do U?” across the back. DailyMail.com first reported the jacket that Trump was wearing.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” first lady communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” adding, “(Much like her high heels last year).”

Trump made the visit to the detention centers a day after the president signed an executive order ending the separation of families at the border. The separations had occurred as part of a “zero tolerance” policy of prosecuting all adults illegally crossing the border. – READ MORE

