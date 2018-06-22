Donald Trump Savages Protester in Man-Bun: ‘Was that a Man or a Woman?’ (VIDEO)

Trump slams male protester: “Was that a man or a woman? He needs a haircut more than I do.” #TrumpDuluth pic.twitter.com/OYxJVyejGZ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 21, 2018

President Donald Trump Ridiculed A Leftist Protester At His Rally In Duluth, Minnesota Who Had His Long Hair Done Up In A Man-bun.

The protester shouted and waved around a photo of Trump before supporters ripped the sign out of his hands.

“Go home to your mom, darling. Go home,” Trump said. “Get him out of here.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1