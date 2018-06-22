Politics TV
Donald Trump Savages Protester in Man-Bun: ‘Was that a Man or a Woman?’ (VIDEO)
Trump slams male protester: “Was that a man or a woman? He needs a haircut more than I do.” #TrumpDuluth pic.twitter.com/OYxJVyejGZ
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 21, 2018
President Donald Trump Ridiculed A Leftist Protester At His Rally In Duluth, Minnesota Who Had His Long Hair Done Up In A Man-bun.
The protester shouted and waved around a photo of Trump before supporters ripped the sign out of his hands.
“Go home to your mom, darling. Go home,” Trump said. “Get him out of here.” – READ MORE
