Donald Trump Savages Protester in Man-Bun: ‘Was that a Man or a Woman?’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump Ridiculed A Leftist Protester At His Rally In Duluth, Minnesota Who Had His Long Hair Done Up In A Man-bun.

The protester shouted and waved around a photo of Trump before supporters ripped the sign out of his hands.

“Go home to your mom, darling. Go home,” Trump said. “Get him out of here.” – READ MORE

Donald Trump Mocks Protester in Man-Bun: 'Was that a Man or a Woman?'
President Donald Trump ridiculed a leftist protester at his rally in Duluth, Minnesota who had his long hair done up in a man-bun.

