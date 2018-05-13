Stephen King Rages at ‘Arrogant,’ ‘Incompetent’ Trump White House

Stephen King Took Time From Writing Horror Novels On Friday To Send Some Harsh Criticism At The Members Of President Donald Trump’s Administration, With A Swipe Toward The President Himself.

“The current White House staff is bad tempered, arrogant, insensitive, and largely incompetent,” said Stephen King in a tweet sent to his 4.8 million followers. “What does that say about the boss?”

The current White House staff is bad tempered, arrogant, insensitive, and largely incompetent. What does that say about the boss? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 11, 2018

King has made no secret of his disdain for President Trump, ever since he first joined a host of other prominent authors to “unequivocally” oppose his candidacy in May 2016 “as a matter of conscience.” Before that, King said that he could “no longer tweet about Trump,” and “that anyone in America would even consider voting for this rabid coyote leaves me speechless.” – READ MORE

