Politics TV
WATCH: Dick Cheney Blasts Democrat Talking Points On Waterboarding
On Thursday, former Vice President Dick Cheney ripped to pieces Democratic talking points on the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program, saying that the program helped save American lives and it was effective.
In an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Cheney said, “There are a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks in the terrorism business.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Thursday, former Vice President Dick Cheney ripped to pieces Democratic talking points on the CIA's enhanced interrogation program, saying that the program helped save American lives and it was effective.
Daily Wire