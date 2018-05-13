True Pundit

WATCH: Dick Cheney Blasts Democrat Talking Points On Waterboarding

On Thursday, former Vice President Dick Cheney ripped to pieces Democratic talking points on the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program, saying that the program helped save American lives and it was effective.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Cheney said, “There are a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks in the terrorism business.” – READ MORE

