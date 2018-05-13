Rep. William Lacy Clay on 2020 Census Citizenship Question: ‘American Version of Ethnic Cleansing’

Democrats Who Oppose The Trump Administration’s Move To Add A Citizenship Question To The 2020 U.s. Census Held A Press Conference At The Capitol On Tuesday, Including Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. (D-mo), Who Compared It To Killings Based On Race.

“Let’s not fool each other,” Clay said. “We know what this is.”

“This is the Trump administration’s American version of ethnic cleansing in order to blur the lines of accuracy in the Census,” Clay said. “That’s what this question is about.”

“That’s what the motivation is,” Clay continued. “This is to have an inaccurate Census so that they can continue denying the fact that this country is becoming more browner and blacker.”

Clay, like many the other Democrats at the press conference, called the citizenship question “unconstitutional.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1