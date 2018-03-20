Stephen Hawking spent his final days attempting to solve the parallel universe mystery

Stephen Hawking pushed off of this mortal coil last week, but the world-famous physicist was pondering some of humanity’s most puzzling questions right up until the end. Hawking spent decades of his life theorizing about the existence of parallel universes, crunching numbers and thinking in abstract ways in an attempt to make it all work.

His most recent work was an update to his paper titled A Smooth Exit from Eternal Inflation in which he attempts explain how the existence of parallel universes would mesh with our current understanding of physics. The idea that an infinite number of universes were born alongside our own isn’t particularly new, but actually proving that hypothesis to be fact is a monumental challenge that Hawking puzzled over in the paper updated just ten days before his death.

In his paper, Hawking ventured some very educated guesses as to the conditions under which the existence of a parallel universe could be detected. The biggest hurdle to testing his theory is one of technology, as the scientist suggests that deep space probes would need to search for and detect the faint whispers of background radiation left over from the creation of these parallel realities. – READ MORE

