Massachusetts Legislator Wants Sign Removed Because It Honors THIS Civil War Hero With An Unfortunate Name

It’s been some time since we’ve heard of groups felling objectionable statues or renaming parks, but a legislator in Massachusetts is looking to revive the trend – although instead of having a statue removed, State Rep. Michelle DuBois wants a Massachusetts statehouse entrance renamed so women feel less “objectified” coming in to work.

The “General Hooker Entrance” is named for the lauded Civil War general but, Reason Magazine reports, Rep. DuBois thinks the poor general has outlived his welcome, and keeping the name on the building is an affront to women’s dignity.

R U a “General Hooker”? Of course not! Yet the main entrance of the Mass State House says otherwise.#Metoo it’s not all about rape & harassment but also women’s dignity A “funny” double entendres misrepresented as respect for a long dead general?

“Female staffers don’t use that entrance because the sign is offensive to them,” DuBois told local media. She also reportedly complained that teenage boys standing near the sign have been heard joking that people entering and exiting the building are “general hookers.”

She’s even using the #MeToo hashtag to promote her campaign to rename the entrance. – READ MORE

