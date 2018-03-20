Shooting Reported At Maryland High School

The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is an incident at Great Mills High School.

Breaking: 3 students injured in shooting at Great Mills high school in St. Mary’s County. One of the injured is the shooter, according to Sheriff Tim Cameron. @wusa9 — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) March 20, 2018

There is an active scene.

10:15 am ET –

9:30 am ET –

#BREAKING confirmed with sources at #greatmillsshooting : 3 students injured. 1 is the shooter. A school resource officer was on duty and took action to end threat. No final word on conditions. — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) March 20, 2018

MARYLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING:

Text sent to me from a Great Mills High School Student

“none of our friends are responding”#breakingnews@WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/dpZlWXo1Mq — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) March 20, 2018

8:45 am ET –

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018

BREAKING: School shooting reported in Maryland. School officials confirm Great Mills High School is on lockdown. @wbz pic.twitter.com/r6hPK0L5Dw — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) March 20, 2018

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the … from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office : Nixle https://t.co/4HQ45JyX7N — SMCSO (@LPCOPSUNIT) March 20, 2018

#BREAKING: There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says. They say the incident has been contained. pic.twitter.com/8rnUqTkzWy — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) March 20, 2018