Security
Shooting Reported At Maryland High School
The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is an incident at Great Mills High School.
Breaking: 3 students injured in shooting at Great Mills high school in St. Mary’s County. One of the injured is the shooter, according to Sheriff Tim Cameron. @wusa9
— Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) March 20, 2018
There is an active scene.
This is a developing story. Check below for updates.
10:15 am ET –
9:30 am ET –
#BREAKING confirmed with sources at #greatmillsshooting : 3 students injured. 1 is the shooter. A school resource officer was on duty and took action to end threat. No final word on conditions.
— Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) March 20, 2018
MARYLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING:
Text sent to me from a Great Mills High School Student
“none of our friends are responding”#breakingnews@WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/dpZlWXo1Mq
— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) March 20, 2018
8:45 am ET –
BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFBaltimore Hyattsville I and II Field Offices are en route to a shooting reported at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Md. pic.twitter.com/V1GzaIpKJN
— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 20, 2018
BREAKING: School shooting reported in Maryland. School officials confirm Great Mills High School is on lockdown. @wbz pic.twitter.com/r6hPK0L5Dw
— Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) March 20, 2018
There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the … from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office : Nixle https://t.co/4HQ45JyX7N
— SMCSO (@LPCOPSUNIT) March 20, 2018
#BREAKING: There has been a shooting at Great Mills High School, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says. They say the incident has been contained. pic.twitter.com/8rnUqTkzWy
— ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) March 20, 2018