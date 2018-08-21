Steel ‘Renaissance’ Announced, US Steel Corp Thanks Trump Tariffs

U.S. Steel will pour $750 million into its 110-year-old steel manufacturing plant in Gary, Indiana, citing the increase in demand caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel imports.

In March, Trump slapped a 25 percent tariff on imported steel.

Last week, U.S. Steel Corp. President and CEO David Burritt said that the Indiana plant would be overhauled, saving 3,800 jobs, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“We are pleased to be making this significant investment at Gary Works, which will improve the facility’s environmental performance, bolster our competitiveness and benefit the local community for years to come,” Burritt said in a statement.

“We are experiencing a renaissance at U.S. Steel,” Burritt added, according to Breitbart.

U.S. Steel recently hired 800 workers and reopened blast furnaces in Granite City, Illinois. Trump visited the plant in July along with Burritt.

“We’re here today to celebrate a great victory, a victory for all of you, for this community and for our entire country. After years of shutdowns and cutbacks, today the blast furnace here in Granite City is blazing bright, workers are back on the job and we are once again pouring new American steel into the spine of our country,” Trump said, according to RealClearPolitics.

“Made in America. It’s not just a slogan but a way of life,” Trump added. – READ MORE

Russia, Russia, Russia! It’s the rallying cry of the usual suspects of the establishment media and anti-Trump camp. Nothing of any significance has been proven thus far, however, there may be actual foreign election interference of significance going on.

While all eyes, so to speak, are focused on Russia, China has been busy creating an animated propaganda video bashing President Donald Trump’s tariffs against the nation, published as ‘opinion’ on the website of the China Global Television Network, according to Breitbart.

So how does a video with a talking almond published on a Chinese TV website interfere with an American election? Because the video directly gives ammunition to Democrats. It also directly speaks to American voters in relation to the upcoming midterms.

“California’s 7,000 almond growers have actually been left out in the cold. Though the traditionally blue state voted for the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, many of our state’s farmers supported Trump,” the video said.

“Some of our top almond-producing regions in the state are actually represented by Republicans. But unfortunately, with neither trade nor aid, our state’s farmers now stand to lose the most in this escalating trade war.”

“Tell me, do you want all those fruits, nuts, and veggies to pile up and rot simply because President Trump is killing trade at the expense of the many?”

There are several districts in California that Democrats would love to flip to blue. One is the rural 10th Congressional District, currently served by U.S. Representative Jeff Dehman, who is also an almond rancher. According to Ballotpedia, Denham will be facing Democrat Josh Harder, who has been endorsed by former president Barrack Obama and has worked with the Gates Foundation. – READ MORE