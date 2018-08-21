Pelosi, McCarthy Butt Heads on Twitter over Censorship of Conservatives

In an exchange of fiery tweets over the weekend, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi debated on whether or not Twitter has been censoring conservatives.

The debate was prompted when on Friday McCarthy took to Twitter and commented on a tweet by Fox News Host Laura Ingraham that was blocked because it “includes potentially sensitive content.”

Another day, another example of conservatives being censored on social media. @jack easy fix: explain to Congress what is going on. #StopTheBias cc @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/QjzpmfadXS — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 17, 2018

Pelosi, however, replied with her own tweet mocking the congressman, claiming that the post was misleading because Ingraham’s tweet was blocked not because of Twitter’s censorship, but because of his own personal settings.

Rather than adjust his Twitter settings, Kevin McCarthy chooses to perpetuate an outrageous conspiracy theory. Shows he sadly doesn't know how to use the platform. That's insane.🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sEwo1pkYLs — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 19, 2018

McCarthy wouldn’t back down though.

He continued by tweeting, “Once again, Nancy has no idea what’s going on.”

The congressman would then follow up with another tweet by posting a screen shot of Ingraham’s original unblocked tweet saying, “There is no reason (Laura Ingraham’s) tweet should be considered ‘potentially sensitive content’ #StopTheBias.”

There is no reason @IngrahamAngle’s tweet should be considered ‘potentially sensitive content’ #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/9QDVw30zX9 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 20, 2018

While McCarthy is the current House Majority leader, Pelosi has her sights set on taking over the leadership position if the Democrats regain control over the House this fall.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during an interview with CNN reporter Brian Stelter that Twitter has a “left-leaning” bias, suggested that they do “shadow ban” people, and said that he has not done enough to implement his own “personal objectives” at Twitter.

"We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology," @Jack told me. But he knows some people do not believe him. "I think we need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning," he says… pic.twitter.com/1i8jJunhfz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2018

The interview, set to air on Sunday, comes as the San Francisco based social media company is coming under intense fire over well-documented allegations of bias against Republicans and conservatives.

"Are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? We are not. Period," Dorsey claimed during the interview, which took place on Friday. "We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology. We look at behavior."