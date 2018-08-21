Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader in Colorado has been punished but not fired for helping a liberal group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

The prank happened in late July after reports that Republicans hadn’t raised the $10,000 needed to commission a presidential portrait.

Aide Katie March used her security badge to allow a member of ProgressNow Colorado into the capitol with the picture of Putin, KUSA-TV reports.

A tour guide removed it soon after a Democratic state senator tweeted a picture.

As seen in the Colorado State Capitol Hall of Presidential Portraits today…#putinpotus pic.twitter.com/cW2cmqtmWM — Steve Fenberg (@SteveFenberg) July 26, 2018

House Speaker Crisanta Duran of Denver said March’s actions were “not sanctioned by the House leadership office.”

She “has been spoken to by State Patrol and our office, and disciplinary action has been taken,” Duran said. – READ MORE

A crew laminated vinyl stars and placed them on blank squares in Hollywood.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — destroyed on several occasions by detractors who sometimes wield a pick-ax — mysteriously multiplied over night so that on Thursday morning there were several dozen stars.

The effort comes from a conservative street artist who wishes to remain anonymous, but says he was motivated not only by the destruction of the president’s real star, but also a recent unanimous vote by the West Hollywood City Council to recommend the removal of Trump’s star due to accusations he has mistreated women.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles City Council haven’t weighed in on the matter, but those who oppose the proposal note that others in Hollywood who have also been accused of mistreating women still have stars on the Walk of Fame, most notably Bill Cosby.

The anonymous artist says he’s not done with his mission to preserve Trump’s star. “Rip up the president’s Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed — like you’re the mayor of West Hollywood or something — and 30 more will pop up,” the artist tells The Hollywood Reporter.



The artist and his cohorts, who call themselves “The Faction” and are allies of prolific conservative artist Sabo, spent $1,000 on the stars, which they printed on sheets of floor vinyl with adhesive backing, and their mission was partially financed by “a young and anonymous entrepreneur.” READ MORE: