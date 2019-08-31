Statue Resembling Trump Erected in Melania’s Home Country Slovenia

A large wooden sculpture that strongly resembles Donald Trump was erected this week in Slovenia, home country of Trump’s wife Melania, though its designer insists it is meant to represent a “statue of liberty”, not the U.S. president.

Tom Schlegl’s 8-metre (26 foot) statue in the village of Sela, north of the capital Ljubljana, depicts a man with blond hair and an angry expression, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie. His right arm is raised with a clenched fist.

“I designed the statue because people have forgotten what the Statue of Liberty stands for. I want to alert people to the rise of populism and it would be difficult to find a bigger populist in this world than Donald Trump,” Schlegl said.

Schlegl added that he did not mind that most people see his statue as representing Trump. – READ MORE