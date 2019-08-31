Alex Trebek is ‘back in action’ after finishing chemo: ‘I’m on the mend’

Alex Trebek announced he is “back in action” after finishing chemotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer.

The longtime “Jeopardy” host made the announcement in a video posted to the game show’s Twitter page on Thursday.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is over,” Trebek shared. “I’m on the mend and that is all I can say right now.”

The 79-year-old revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said in a video at the time. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Taking a lighter note, Trebek then quipped that he’d have to recover in order to fulfill his hosting duties. – READ MORE