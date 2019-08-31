Cruz Remains ‘Hopeful’ Mexico’s Efforts Will Help Curb Illegal Migration to US Southern Border

As Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is making it clear that his country is “doing well,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is “hopeful” it will have an effect on curbing illegal migration to the U.S.

The Mexican government came under a 90-day deadline by President Donald Trump to either help stem the flow of migrants or have tariffs imposed on the country’s exports, as IJR News reported.

(…)

However, as the deadline looms on September 5, Mexico’s president said during a press conference on Monday, “We’re fulfilling the commitment we made … we’re doing well.”

With the deadline nearing and the number of apprehensions by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the southern border dropping from previous months, a spokesman for Cruz told IJR the Republican senator is “hopeful.”

“Sen. Cruz is hopeful that the measures Mexico put in place will have an effect in stopping illegal immigration from Central America into the United States,” the spokesman said. – READ MORE