Starbucks rolls out new policy: Everyone’s a customer, whether they make a purchase or not

Remember about a month ago when Starbucks was the target of a boycott after a store manager in Philadelphia called the police on two black men who were allegedly loitering in the cafe? That call led to arrests, and those arrests led to angry protests and a promise by Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for one afternoon to roll out an anti-bias education session for all employees.

Starbucks tells employees in a letter that everyone is “considered a customer” https://t.co/NnSwMLYct0 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 19, 2018

It seems Starbucks has decided to take things a step further to make amends. According to a company email, “any person who enters our spaces, including patios, cafes and restrooms, regardless of whether they make a purchase, is considered a customer.” – READ MORE

