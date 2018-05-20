Bloomberg says voters miss Barack Obama and his ‘largely corruption-free administration’

First things first: Albert R. Hunt’s piece in Bloomberg this week is clearly labeled an opinion piece, but obviously one that Bloomberg felt was compelling enough to publish.

Hunt kicks off his piece with a CNN poll that shows most Americans think Barack Obama was a better president than Donald Trump has been. It’s not policy, though, that accounts for the result; to Hunt, it all boils down to one word: integrity.

“The explanation seems simpler: a respect for integrity,” Hunt writes. “Obama had it, running a largely corruption-free administration. The Trump presidency, all 16 months of it, has been marked by lies, greed, ethical transgressions and criminal charges.” – READ MORE

