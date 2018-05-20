‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling compares royal wedding attendance to Trump’s inauguration crowd

Thousands of eager fans flocked to Windsor Castle this morning to witness the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In fact, so many people lined the road to catch a glimpse of the newly married couple that famed British author J.K. Rowling decided to compare the royal wedding attendance to that of America’s 2017 presidential inauguration.

On Saturday morning, during the highly-anticipated wedding of the year, the “Harry Potter” author tweeted out a picture of the Windsor wedding crowd and placed it beside a photo of the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Rowling tweeted the image and wrote, “Love > Hate.” – READ MORE

