Morgan Freeman Goes On Offensive Against CNN, Demands Retraction Of Sexual Harassment Story

Actor Morgan Freeman is demanding that CNN retract its report about sexual misconduct allegations and apologize — or else.

In a 10-page legal letter addressed to Jeff Zucker, Freeman’s lawyer, Robert M. Schwartz, says the network’s reports have “inflicted serious injury” on Freeman’s reputation.

“At a minimum, CNN immediately needs to issue a retraction and apologize to Mr. Freeman through the same channels, and with the same level of attention, that it used to unjustly attack him on May 24,” reads the letter, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “CNN also needs to retract the portions of the story that concern Lori McCreary and apologize to her for defaming and injuring her.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1