Starbucks 2020? CEO Schultz Resigns to Pursue ‘Public Service’

Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz announced Monday that he would step down from his position at the company and possibly pursue a career in “public service.”

Schultz, who led Starbucks through one of its tumultuous periods over the past months, will no longer be executive chairman effective June 26. The company just shut down 8,000 of its stores for diversity training follow an incident of racial bias at one of its Philadelphia locations.

And in a 2016 appearance on Alec Baldwin’s podcast, he told Baldwin that he would “maybe” run for office.

And now, Schultz may ride the publicity from his social justice stances to a presidential run. – READ MORE

Starbucks 2020? CEO Schultz Resigns to Pursue ‘Public Service’

